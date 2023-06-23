18,123 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV) Acquired by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHCV. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $909,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,390. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $66.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

