2,516 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.84. 447,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

