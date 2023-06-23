26,881 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.26. 758,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,250. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

