35,375 Shares in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,882.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.36 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52 week low of $104.81 and a 52 week high of $105.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.48.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

