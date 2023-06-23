35,404 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. CBRE Group makes up about 1.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 33,734 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 83,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CBRE opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.