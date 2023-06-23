3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Gap Up to $100.43

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.43, but opened at $103.30. 3M shares last traded at $102.81, with a volume of 1,162,296 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $371,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in 3M by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

