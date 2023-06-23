3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,641. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

