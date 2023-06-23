4,334 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

