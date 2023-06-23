54,544 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

