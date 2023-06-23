58.com Reiterates “Downgrade” Rating for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

58.com restated their downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 217,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,954. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,908,000 after acquiring an additional 348,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,211,000 after purchasing an additional 663,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

