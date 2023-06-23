5,893 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,417. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $176.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

