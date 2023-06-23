687,699 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Purchased by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 687,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,542,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 3.3% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after buying an additional 196,957 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

SPHQ traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. 96,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

