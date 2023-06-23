740 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $366.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

