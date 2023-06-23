7Pixels (7PXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $34.11 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00006878 BTC on exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $34.11 million and approximately $4,775.07 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.10465146 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,845.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

