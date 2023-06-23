938 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $402.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

