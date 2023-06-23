ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,286,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,393,441 shares.The stock last traded at $38.10 and had previously closed at $38.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBNY. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.