ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,286,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,393,441 shares.The stock last traded at $38.10 and had previously closed at $38.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.
ABB Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBNY. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ABB
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on ABB from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than ABB
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.