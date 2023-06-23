ABCMETA (META) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $539.70

ABCMETA (META) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $539.70 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018281 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013918 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,978.26 or 0.99990538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002513 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $93.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

