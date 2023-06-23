Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 272,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,358.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The company had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

