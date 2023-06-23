Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 303,205 Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 303,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Overseas Shipholding Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 61,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,632.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Down 6.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE OSG opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $324.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.46. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

