Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,443,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,202.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $15.58 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

