Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,800 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2,344.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 0.7% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSI opened at $283.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.68. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

