Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,723,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,001,783. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.34. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

