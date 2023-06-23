Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 494,080.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,704 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $808,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 888,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 436,345 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 177.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 53.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

