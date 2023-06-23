Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $680,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 156.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 49,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,089,000 after purchasing an additional 257,552 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 54,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

TXN opened at $172.63 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.92 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.