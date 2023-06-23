Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.41.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
