Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $203.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

