Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 27,933.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Nasdaq by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $49.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

