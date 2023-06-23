Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 360,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 691,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

SLRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,790,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,233,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mardi Dier acquired 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at $100,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,790,729 shares in the company, valued at $176,233,122. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008 in the last three months.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

