Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Down 6.9%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 360,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 691,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Acelyrin news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier bought 5,556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at $100,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008 in the last three months.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

