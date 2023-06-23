Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Joseph Monahan Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,922.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $723.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 405,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 30.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

