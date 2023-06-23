Adam Selipsky Sells 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80.

On Thursday, May 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $129.33. The stock had a trading volume of 71,888,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,236,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

