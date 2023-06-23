Addison Capital Co Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

