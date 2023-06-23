Addison Capital Co Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 307,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,784,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

