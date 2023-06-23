Addison Capital Co Reduces Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Camping World were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Camping World Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CWH opened at $28.34 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.61%.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In related news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

