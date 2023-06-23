Addison Capital Co Sells 6,253 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.0% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.11.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

