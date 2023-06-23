Addison Capital Co Trims Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities comprises about 1.1% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of WTRG opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

