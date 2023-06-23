Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,018 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,837,000 after buying an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after buying an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

