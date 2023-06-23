Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.66

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $142.66 and last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 9352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.47.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Advantest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products in Japan, Americas, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices.

