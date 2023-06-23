AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $76.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.3% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $76,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

BMY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. 1,570,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074,912. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

