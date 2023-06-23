Aethlon Medical (AEMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

