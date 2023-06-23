Aethlon Medical (AEMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
