AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) Insider Purchases A$18,633.00 in Stock

AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL – Get Rating) insider Peter Johns bought 124,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,633.00 ($12,762.33).

Peter Johns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 29th, Peter Johns purchased 58,132 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,429.14 ($5,773.38).

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Peter Johns purchased 89,106 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,365.90 ($9,154.73).

On Friday, May 26th, Peter Johns purchased 25,000 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,625.00 ($2,482.88).

On Friday, May 12th, Peter Johns purchased 188,650 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,920.20 ($19,123.42).

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Johns purchased 271,950 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,608.35 ($28,498.87).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Peter Johns purchased 294 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$44.10 ($30.21).

On Monday, May 1st, Peter Johns bought 64,203 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,667.41 ($5,936.58).

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Peter Johns bought 25,797 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,482.60 ($2,385.34).

On Thursday, April 20th, Peter Johns bought 127,853 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,538.69 ($12,697.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

AF Legal Group Limited operates as a family and relationship law firm in Australia. It offers family law services, such as separation, divorce, child custody, child support, spousal maintenance, property settlement, asset protect, and prenuptial agreement services. The company was formerly known as Navigator Resources Limited and changed its name to AF Legal Group Limited in May 2019.

