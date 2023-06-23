Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 271.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

