Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $45.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

