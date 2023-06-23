Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Shares Down 18.3%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 18.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 4,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Agent Information Software, Inc engages in the provision of software products and services used to create, manage, publish and access information content via the Internet. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

