Aguia Resources (CVE:AGRL) Shares Down 7.1%

Aguia Resources Limited (CVE:AGRL – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 361,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 418,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$24.14 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Aguia Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil. Its flagship Rio Grande phosphate assets include the Três Estradas, Joca Tavares, Porteira carbonatite, and Cerro Preto deposits located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. Aguia Resources Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

