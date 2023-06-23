AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 322 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 322 ($4.12). Approximately 33,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 37,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.29).

AIB Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 335.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 329.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,463.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity at AIB Group

In related news, insider Andy Maguire bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($126,679.46). 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

