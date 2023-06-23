Aion (AION) 24-Hour Volume Tops $728.33

Aion (AION) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $521,750.10 and $728.33 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00100098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00046774 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029920 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015404 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003258 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000275 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

