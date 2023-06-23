Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.93

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 19179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

