Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $16.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

AKYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $7.06 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $271.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 92.02% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CFO John Frederick Ek acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $871,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

See Also

