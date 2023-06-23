Algoma Steel Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,266,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 314,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,483 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,408,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

